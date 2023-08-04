Datadog Launches Bits: AI Assistant for Resolving Application Issues

Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has announced the launch of Bits, a new generative AI-based assistant. Bits learns from customers’ observability data to help engineers resolve application issues in real time. This AI capability is an addition to Datadog’s existing set of AI features.

Solving complex performance issues during an incident can be time-consuming and challenging due to the vast amounts of data, documentation, and conversations that developers need to sift through. Bits AI aims to improve efficiency by learning from customers’ observability data, collaboration platforms, and other sources to quickly answer questions, provide recommendations, and build automated remediation steps in conversational language. These tasks would typically take engineers hours or even days to complete.

Bits AI addresses various types of problems that users encounter. It can answer natural language questions by surfacing and correlating data from logs, metrics, traces, real-user transactions, security signals, and cloud costs across the Datadog platform. Additionally, it can assist in debugging and fixing code-level issues, manage incidents end-to-end, suggest code fixes, and automatically generate unit tests for the fixes.

Datadog has leveraged OpenAI’s technology to develop Bits AI. OpenAI’s CEO, Brad Lightcap, praises Bits AI as an important new tool for engineers to solve complex performance challenges. Martin Amps, Principal Engineer at Stitch Fix, commends Bits AI for democratizing access to insights and creating value in various ways, such as enhancing developer efficiency and optimizing cloud spending.

Bits AI is currently available in beta. Datadog aims to help engineering teams quickly identify root causes and achieve prompt resolutions for incidents. By synthesizing data from different sources and providing valuable assistance, Bits AI enables engineering teams to focus on more complex tasks and valuable work.

For more information about Bits AI, visit the Datadog blog.