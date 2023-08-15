Data Brokers to Face New Restrictions on Selling Personal Data

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is set to introduce new regulations that will limit the sale of personal data by data brokers for digital advertising and artificial intelligence purposes. These regulations will be based on the Fair Credit Reporting Act and will be applicable to companies that collect, resell, aggregate, and license consumers’ personal and financial information.

Data brokers have been under scrutiny by consumer advocates for a long time, and CFPB Director Rohit Chopra has made them a target of his attention. These firms gather data about individuals’ financial information, such as their estimated income, credit scores, and buying behavior, and then sell this information to third parties without their knowledge or consent.

The proposed rule from the CFPB aims to regulate data brokers and other similar companies to ensure that they comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This act is designed to protect consumers by ensuring the accuracy, fairness, and privacy of the information used in credit reporting.

The introduction of these regulations will bring transparency and accountability to the data broker industry. Consumers will have more control over their personal information and be able to understand who has access to it and how it is being used. This will help prevent unauthorized use of personal data and safeguard individuals’ financial privacy.

While the specific details of the proposed rule are yet to be released, it is expected that it will impose stricter requirements on data brokers, such as implementing robust privacy and security measures, obtaining explicit consent from consumers before collecting and selling their data, and providing individuals with greater access to and control over their personal information.

Overall, this move by the CFPB is a step towards addressing the concerns surrounding data brokers and protecting consumers’ personal information from being exploited for commercial gain.