RTX’s BBN Division Awarded Contract to Support DARPA’s “In The Moment” Program

RTX’s BBN division has been awarded a contract to support the “In The Moment” program by DARPA. The program’s goal is to develop trustworthy algorithms that can make independent decisions in complex and fast-paced situations where there is no human consensus or clear right answer. The objective of the program is not simply to train artificial intelligence (AI) to provide correct answers in controlled environments, but to create AI systems capable of making decisions autonomously in uncontrolled environments.

To achieve this, the Raytheon BBN-led team, in collaboration with Kairos Research, MacroCognition, and Valkyries Austere Medical Solutions, will use cognitive interviewing to understand how experts in the medical and emergency response fields evaluate information and make difficult decisions. This qualitative information will be used to design scenario-based experiments that explore how an individual’s decision-making attributes influence their choices and how the alignment of attributes between two individuals affects their willingness to delegate decisions.

The team’s research will enable AI systems to be fine-tuned to match the decision-making patterns of expert populations or even individual experts. The goal is to create AI systems that can adapt to specific users and domains, taking into account factors such as risk tolerance, process focus, and willingness to change plans.

DARPA has brought together multiple teams to collaborate on the program. These teams will focus on developing prototype AI decision-makers that can be tuned to match target attributes. The research products will be integrated and evaluated to assess how well the algorithmic agents can make decisions consistent with human attributes in challenging scenarios. The program will also test whether human experts trust these aligned agents more than baseline agents or other humans.

The work on this contract, sponsored by DARPA and the Air Force Research Lab, will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Dayton, Ohio; and Anniston, Alabama.

Raytheon BBN, founded in 1948, specializes in advanced technology research and development for national security priorities. RTX, the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, is the parent company of Raytheon BBN. With a workforce of over 180,000 employees globally, RTX is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect the world.