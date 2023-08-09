DARPA Collaborates with Leading Tech Companies for AI Cyber Challenge

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has partnered with major technology companies on a two-year challenge called the “AI Cyber Challenge.” This initiative aims to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and repair software vulnerabilities. The White House officials believe that this challenge will demonstrate the potential of AI.

Participating companies such as Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI will provide their expertise and platforms for the competition. The challenge involves designing innovative AI systems to secure critical software code, with a total of $18.5 million in prizes to be awarded throughout the competition.

Teams can register for the “Open Track” without upfront funding, while up to seven small businesses can receive up to $1 million each through the “Funded Track” for the initial phase. The semifinals will be hosted at DEF CON 2024, and the final competition, with a top prize of $4 million, will take place at DEF CON 2025.

This endeavor is crucial as the Biden administration prioritizes enhancing the security of critical infrastructure systems against cyber attacks. IT departments across government agencies face the challenge of quickly identifying and remedying a growing number of known exploited vulnerabilities in their software systems.

DARPA aims to create a new ecosystem through this challenge, similar to previous successful initiatives like the Cyber Grand Challenge in 2014 and the original Grand Challenge for unmanned vehicles in 2004. The involvement of the open-source software community, particularly the Linux Foundation’s Open Source Security Foundation, will contribute to addressing real-world challenges.

DARPA intends for the winning systems to be open source so that their innovations can benefit open-source developers and commercial industries. The AI Cyber Challenge aligns with the government’s commitment to advancing safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.

The results of this challenge could have significant implications for the federal government and critical infrastructure. The hope is to apply the winning systems to identify and rectify bugs in areas like the energy grid and transportation signaling systems. Ultimately, this initiative aims to find solutions to enhance cybersecurity and protect critical underpinnings of society.