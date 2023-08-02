Third Point Pivots Towards AI Stocks as Flagship Fund Underperforms

Third Point LLC’s flagship fund, managed by Daniel Loeb, experienced underperformance compared to the broader US market in the second quarter, with only a 1.1% gain. Loeb has attributed this underperformance to the fund holding “undersized” positions in tech giants like Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., which have been driving the returns of the S&P 500. These stocks gained at least 15% in the quarter, significantly contributing to the S&P 500’s 8.7% gain.

In a letter to investors, Loeb stated that Third Point will now focus on holding more of the potential winners in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The firm recognizes the growth potential of AI and believes that companies such as Microsoft and semiconductor companies will benefit from this technological revolution. Around 45% of the fund’s net long exposure consists of direct and indirect AI beneficiaries.

Third Point acknowledges the “hype cycle” surrounding AI and the associated regulatory risks. However, they are confident that AI is already leading to the creation and destruction of large profit pools, making it a promising investment opportunity despite being in its infancy.

Loeb also mentioned that the firm has reduced its short positions in individual stocks. He highlighted the challenges of betting against specific companies due to factors like Reddit discussions that can drive up prices of meme stocks. Instead, Third Point is focusing on market hedges to mitigate risk.

The fund’s corporate credit holdings performed well, returning 8.7% in the first half of the year. Third Point expects high-yield risk premiums to widen due to a weaker economy or higher interest rates, impacting refinancing opportunities.

Overall, Third Point is confident in the long-term potential of AI and its effects on the economy, stocks, and society. The firm aims to capitalize on this trend by adjusting its investment strategy accordingly.