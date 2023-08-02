Third Point LLC’s Flagship Fund Underperforms in Q2, Shifts Focus to AI Stocks

Third Point LLC’s flagship fund, managed by Daniel Loeb, experienced lackluster performance in the second quarter of the year. The fund gained only 1.1%, underperforming the broader US market. Loeb attributed the underperformance to holding “undersized” positions in tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., which have benefited from the growth of artificial intelligence (AI).

While Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. saw gains of at least 15% in the quarter, Third Point’s inadequate stakes in these companies contributed to its lagging performance. The firm acknowledges the challenge faced by active managers in a market where a few stocks dominate the majority of index returns.

In a letter to investors, Loeb stated that his team accurately predicted the market bottom in October. However, instead of investing in high-growth tech stocks, the firm remained cautious and focused on value stocks. This decision proved to be less favorable as value stocks underperformed later on.

Despite the setbacks, Third Point believes that AI will have a significant impact on the economy, stocks, and society. About 45% of the fund’s net long exposure is allocated to companies directly and indirectly benefiting from AI, including Microsoft and semiconductor companies.

Loeb also mentioned that the practice of short-selling individual stocks has become more challenging due to factors like Reddit discussions and meme stock price manipulations. As a result, the firm is reducing single-name shorts in favor of market hedges.

The fund’s corporate credit holdings, on the other hand, showed strong performance, returning 8.7% in the first half of the year. Third Point anticipates that high-yield risk premiums will widen as the economy weakens or as interest rates rise, making refinancing more difficult.

Overall, Third Point is shifting its focus to AI stocks and recognizing the potential opportunities emerging from the AI revolution. While the AI investment opportunity is still in its early stages, the firm sees clear evidence of its impact on profit pools and expects many stocks to benefit from this trend.