Improving Patient Handoffs with AI in Healthcare

Transitioning a patient from one physician to another can be challenging and error-prone. However, Pieces Technology, a Dallas-based company, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to improve communication during patient handoffs. Spun out of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, Pieces Technology has integrated this system into health systems like Houston Methodist.

The software analyzes up to 6,000 pages of information from various sources, including physicians, vital sign machines, and lab results. It condenses this information into a 150-word summary of the patient’s situation, which is constantly updated every two minutes. This concise summary, referred to as the “Here’s the deal” statement, can be used in physician’s notes or handoffs to effectively communicate essential information.

Houston Methodist was the first to implement this AI system, which has been used by physicians, nurses, and advanced practice providers in every service line. The summary integrates with the electronic health record and aids in transitional conversations during shift changes. The AI also flags questionable summaries, which are then reviewed and edited by board-certified physicians from the Pieces team.

According to Dr. Nicholas S. Desai, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer of Houston Methodist Sugar Land, the response from users has been exceptional. The AI-generated summaries have resulted in minimal edits from clinicians, demonstrating the efficacy of the system. The AI-generated summary saves physicians time and can be translated into multiple languages as needed.

In the future, Pieces Technology aims to make the summary available to patients and their families, helping them better understand the patient’s condition. The company plans to expand the capabilities of their AI system to generate the entire progress note, providing personalized statements to each provider.

Despite concerns about job security, the response from physicians has been positive. The adoption of AI systems like this not only reduces the burden on providers but also maximizes efficiency and improves patient outcomes. Pieces Technology sees its AI solution as part of a larger movement where AI transforms healthcare, ultimately saving time and delivering quality information for better decision-making.