Stanford Boot Camp Educates Congress on AI

Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) recently held a three-day boot camp to educate members of Congress and their staff on the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI). Over two dozen policy analysts, lawyers, and chiefs of staff from Capitol Hill attended the event to learn about AI’s potential impact on topics such as democracy, education, and healthcare.

The boot camp, which started in 2014 with a focus on cybersecurity, shifted exclusively to AI last year due to the growing importance and influence of the technology. The goal of the camp was to provide information to lawmakers, without advocating for specific legislation.

During the boot camp, various faculty members and industry experts presented on different aspects of AI, including its potential to reshape education and healthcare, the risks of tech addiction, and the perils of collecting data for AI algorithms. While the camp aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI, it also had ties to the industry. Notably, Fei-Fei Li, a co-director of HAI, has previously worked for Google Cloud and served on the Twitter board.

The boot camp received financial support primarily from the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, as HAI does not accept corporate funding. Although the event was closed to the media, it aimed to equip Congress with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about AI regulation. The boot camp is one of several initiatives working to educate lawmakers about AI following the launch of ChatGPT, a generative AI system, in November.

As lawmakers craft regulations around AI, there is little consensus among experts regarding the limitations and social impact of AI models. Tech companies, philanthropists, and special interest groups are trying to shape legislation to align with their own interests. Civil society groups are also working to present lawmakers with their perspectives, emphasizing both the benefits and harms of AI.

The boot camp at Stanford serves as an important platform to facilitate understanding between academia, industry, and lawmakers. By developing a shared understanding of AI and its potential, policymakers can make informed decisions that benefit society as a whole.