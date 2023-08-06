With the rise of AI image generators like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, concerns have been raised among professionals in the art industry about the potential impact on their jobs. However, despite the progress that has been made, it is clear that this technology is still in its experimental stages.

One group on Facebook, known as ‘Cursed AI,’ has embraced the eerie and terrifying possibilities of AI-generated art. Their ‘About’ section warns visitors to beware of the creations that may haunt their dreams and unravel their sanity. Stepping into this online community means entering a world where machines have the power to create twisted and terrifying masterpieces.

Surprisingly, despite the chilling description, over 335,500 people have joined the Facebook group, ignoring the warnings. These members have taken part in sharing some of the most popular pictures generated by AI, and these images are both disturbing and beautiful.

The images crafted by AI push the boundaries of our understanding of technology and its role in our lives. They force us to question the nature of creation and the possibilities that AI can present. While the art may be unsettling, it is also mesmerizing in its ability to evoke emotions and spark deep contemplation.

As AI continues to develop and improve, the potential for it to reshape the art industry is still uncertain. However, the ‘Cursed AI’ Facebook group serves as a reminder that even with its limitations, AI has the power to create thought-provoking and disturbingly beautiful pieces of art. It challenges us to reevaluate our perception of aesthetics and the boundaries of human creativity.

In conclusion, while there may be fears surrounding the impact of AI on the art industry, the ‘Cursed AI’ group showcases the potential for this technology to produce both captivating and unsettling art. It is a testament to the ongoing exploration of AI’s capabilities and its place within our world.