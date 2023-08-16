Gen AI Speeds up Workforce Feedback Analysis for Culture Amp

Employee experience platform Culture Amp is set to utilize Google’s Vertex AI as the foundation for its generative AI solutions. This decision comes after a successful pilot program that has the potential to save HR professionals countless hours typically spent analyzing employee feedback. By employing Vertex AI, Culture Amp will be able to train, model, and fine-tune its generative AI capabilities.

One of the key benefits provided by Culture Amp’s generative AI functions is the ability to summarize tens of thousands of employee survey comments into actionable insights and topics. This process is automated and significantly reduces the time spent by HR administrators in medium-to-large organizations. The platform allows HR administrators to maintain oversight of which employee feedback contributes to the summarized insights. This ensures that potential bias and organizational context can be corrected while preserving the anonymity of employees’ responses.

Culture Amp’s partnership with Google Cloud is underpinned by a commitment to responsible AI and ethical principles. The company aims to create value while ensuring the wellbeing of both customers and employees. It believes that AI technology should be used to keep humans at the center of the employee experience.

Google Cloud’s generative AI security architecture guarantees that customer data remains with Culture Amp. The open architecture also enables Culture Amp to involve its customers in co-creating future generative AI functions for its platform.

Overall, this collaboration between Culture Amp and Google Cloud marks a step towards more efficient and transparent employee feedback analysis. It allows companies to respond to employee feedback at scale while upholding employee confidence, trust, and privacy.