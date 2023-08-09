Blockchain Security Firm CUBE3.AI Launches Real-Time AI-Powered Application

Blockchain security firm CUBE3.AI has unveiled its real-time AI-powered blockchain security application after raising $8.2 million in a seed round led by Blockchange Ventures. The funding round involved participation from Dispersion Capital, Symbolic Capital, Hypersphere Ventures, ICLUB, and TA Ventures. CUBE3.AI plans to use the funds to further develop its products.

The newly released application consists of three products: Detect, Protect, and Manage. These products utilize machine learning (ML) algorithms in real-time to enhance the security of blockchain protocols. Detect and Manage are offered for free to users. The aim of these products is to address the issue of transaction security, which has resulted in cybercriminals exploiting billions of dollars, including $3.8 billion from DeFi protocols, as per Chainalysis.

CUBE3.AI focuses on two tiers of smart contract security: code security and remediation. Code security involves preempting threats through methods such as code auditing, bug bounties, and simulated attacks. The remediation layer focuses on post-attack measures, including alerts and comprehensive reporting.

The CUBE3.AI team is composed of experts in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering, with extensive experience in building algorithms for Web2 security. The team spent a year developing supervised and unsupervised ML models for Web3 before deploying them. Supervised models use labeled datasets for accurate classification and prediction, while unsupervised models rely on algorithms to uncover hidden patterns and insights in unlabeled datasets.

CUBE3.AI is committed to continuously improving its models and introducing new ones as threats evolve. By using these models, the company can detect and prevent exploits in newly deployed contracts or fresh wallets, ensuring the safety of transactions. This ability allows smart contract deployers to block malicious transactions in real-time without interrupting their applications.

The Detect application offered by CUBE3.AI monitors and assesses the risk of smart contracts, wallets, and transactions across three categories: cyber threats, fraud, and compliance. The Protect application, which is priced, provides comprehensive monitoring of the smart contract code layer and user interface to block entities that exceed a company’s risk threshold in the aforementioned categories. Manage enables protocols to track wallets, access analytics and reports, and receive alerts via platforms like Discord, Slack, and Telegram.

