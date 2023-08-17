CSPs Need to Address Barriers to Deploying AI for Autonomous Operations

Accessing high-quality data is a significant challenge for communications service providers (CSPs) looking to implement advanced levels of network automation through AI and machine learning. According to research conducted by Analysys Mason and commissioned by Nokia, only six percent of CSPs believe they have achieved the most-advanced level of automation. This limited progress is primarily due to barriers such as the inability to access high-quality data sets and the use of legacy systems with proprietary interfaces.

The research, based on responses from 84 CSPs globally, reveals that data collection is perceived as the most challenging stage of telco AI use case development by almost 50 percent of Tier-1 CSPs. Furthermore, the lack of high-quality data is negatively impacting CSPs’ ability to retain AI talent.

Despite these obstacles, 87 percent of CSPs have already begun implementing AI technologies in their network operations, with 57 percent deploying telco AI use cases into production. CSPs believe that AI adoption will help enhance network service quality, customer experience, and energy optimization to meet sustainability goals.

To overcome these challenges, the research suggests that CSPs should evaluate their telco AI implementation strategies and develop a clear roadmap for AI deployment. This includes addressing the data quality issue and finding solutions to scale AI use case deployments.

Adaora Okeleke, a Principal Analyst at Analysys Mason, notes that CSPs must transition to more-autonomous operations to improve network efficiency and achieve their business objectives. However, the data quality issue remains a critical obstacle that needs to be addressed.

Andrew Burrell, Head of Business Applications Marketing at Nokia, emphasizes the pivotal role of AI in driving network performance improvements, including reducing carbon footprints. He suggests that CSPs build ecosystems of vendor partners with the right skillsets to better cater to their network needs.

CSPs must tackle these barriers to fully realize the benefits of AI implementation in their operations. By doing so, they can achieve more efficient network management and deliver on their main business priorities.