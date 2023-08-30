CrowdStrike Beats Expectations with Strong Results and Outlook, Stock Dips

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., a leading cybersecurity company, exceeded expectations in its second-quarter financial results and provided a positive outlook for the future. Despite this success, shares of the company experienced a slight dip in after-hours trading.

In the second quarter, CrowdStrike reported net income of $8.48 million, or 3 cents per share. This represents a significant improvement compared to the same period last year when the company posted a loss of $49.3 million, or 21 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, CrowdStrike earned 74 cents per share, surpassing the FactSet consensus of 56 cents per share.

The company’s revenue also saw a substantial increase, reaching $731.6 million, up from $535.2 million in the previous year. Analysts had projected revenue of $724.2 million. Subscription revenue accounted for $690.0 million, contributing to CrowdStrike’s annual recurring revenue of $2.93 billion, aligning with the FactSet consensus.

CrowdStrike attributes its success to the unique capabilities of its AI-powered Falcon platform in the areas of cloud, identity, and next-gen SIEM (security information and event management) solutions. These segments generated over $500 million in annual recurring revenue.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike expects total revenue between $775.4 million and $778.0 million for the current quarter, with adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents. For the full fiscal year, the company anticipates total revenue ranging from $3.0307 billion to $3.0429 billion, and adjusted EPS ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. These figures exceed analysts’ expectations.

Despite the positive results and outlook, CrowdStrike’s stock experienced a 1% decrease during after-hours trading.

Overall, CrowdStrike’s strong financial performance and optimistic outlook demonstrate the company’s position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.

Sources:

– FactSet

– MarketWatch