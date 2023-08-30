CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

CrowdStrike Beats Expectations with Strong Results and Outlook, Stock Dips

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 30, 2023
CrowdStrike Beats Expectations with Strong Results and Outlook, Stock Dips

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., a leading cybersecurity company, exceeded expectations in its second-quarter financial results and provided a positive outlook for the future. Despite this success, shares of the company experienced a slight dip in after-hours trading.

In the second quarter, CrowdStrike reported net income of $8.48 million, or 3 cents per share. This represents a significant improvement compared to the same period last year when the company posted a loss of $49.3 million, or 21 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, CrowdStrike earned 74 cents per share, surpassing the FactSet consensus of 56 cents per share.

The company’s revenue also saw a substantial increase, reaching $731.6 million, up from $535.2 million in the previous year. Analysts had projected revenue of $724.2 million. Subscription revenue accounted for $690.0 million, contributing to CrowdStrike’s annual recurring revenue of $2.93 billion, aligning with the FactSet consensus.

CrowdStrike attributes its success to the unique capabilities of its AI-powered Falcon platform in the areas of cloud, identity, and next-gen SIEM (security information and event management) solutions. These segments generated over $500 million in annual recurring revenue.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike expects total revenue between $775.4 million and $778.0 million for the current quarter, with adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents. For the full fiscal year, the company anticipates total revenue ranging from $3.0307 billion to $3.0429 billion, and adjusted EPS ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. These figures exceed analysts’ expectations.

Despite the positive results and outlook, CrowdStrike’s stock experienced a 1% decrease during after-hours trading.

Overall, CrowdStrike’s strong financial performance and optimistic outlook demonstrate the company’s position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.

Sources:
– FactSet
– MarketWatch

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Reports Strong Third Quarter Results Fueled by AI

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

AI-Generated Art Deemed Ineligible for Copyright Protection

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Schumer’s AI Summit Could Have Implications for Hollywood Strikes

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

A Line of Final Fantasy XIV Whiskey Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Game

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Reports Strong Third Quarter Results Fueled by AI

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Revives the Past with a Limited Production Run

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

AI-Generated Art Deemed Ineligible for Copyright Protection

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments