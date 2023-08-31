CrowdStrike Reports Strong Earnings, Exceeding Expectations

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has reported strong results for the latest quarter, surpassing expectations and leading to a rise in its stock price during aftermarket trading. The company’s net income for the fiscal second quarter was $8.48 million, or 3 cents per share, compared to a loss of $49.3 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for CrowdStrike came in at 74 cents, compared to 36 cents in the previous year, well above the FactSet consensus of 56 cents per share. Revenue also saw significant growth, increasing to $731.6 million from $535.2 million, with subscription revenue at $690.0 million. CrowdStrike reported annual recurring revenue of $2.93 billion, in line with expectations.

CEO George Kurtz attributed the company’s success to the unique capabilities of its AI-powered Falcon platform, specifically in cloud, identity, and next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) businesses. Kurtz stated that these areas contributed to over $500 million in annual recurring revenue.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike expects total revenue in the range of $775.4 million to $778.0 million for the current quarter, with adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents. For the full fiscal year, the company projects total revenue between $3.0307 billion and $3.0429 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.84.

Following the positive earnings report, CrowdStrike’s stock rose approximately 0.6% in extended trading.

Sources: MarketWatch