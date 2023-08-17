Rockstar Takes Down AI-Powered GTA 5 Mod

The creator of an eye-catching Grand Theft Auto 5 mod that promised a living, AI-powered story mode has admitted defeat after Take-Two hauled the mod offline.

Only this week, the Sentient Streets mod was reported on, which allows players to interact with over 30 AI-powered NPCs, each with a unique voice from AI text-to-speech and voice cloning website ElevenLabs. The mod enables players to have open-ended, voiced conversations with cult members, police officers, and civilians.

However, its creator, Bloc, announced Take-Two had issued a copyright claim on their YouTube video demonstrating the mod and had the mod removed from NexusMods. Bloc also had their Netlify account suspended, which was used to host the installation guide for the mod. To avoid legal issues, Bloc manually removed the mod from GTA5-Mods.com.

Bloc expressed their frustration, stating that they do not have the resources or the desire to fight back against Take-Two. They accused Take-Two of removing the video from YouTube without any prior communication or explanation. The video had amassed over 100,000 views before being taken down, and the mod itself had thousands of downloads from NexusMods.

Bloc pointed out that the mod is both free and open-source, does not utilize any voices from Grand Theft Auto, and does not violate any Grand Theft Auto or YouTube policies. They questioned why other YouTube videos showcasing or doing let’s plays of GTA 5 have not faced similar copyright issues.

The takedown of this AI-powered GTA 5 mod comes amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Take-Two’s actions reflect their historically antagonistic relationship with the modding community, as seen with the ban of the team behind the FiveM mod in 2015.

Bloc’s project also raised ethical concerns regarding the use of AI in mods, especially given the recent controversy surrounding AI voices used in NSFW Skyrim Mods.

Unfortunately, Bloc’s Sentient Streets mod appears to be permanently offline without any clear resolution in sight.