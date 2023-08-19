CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Introducing SheetGPT: Streamline Your Spreadsheet Work with AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 19, 2023
Introducing SheetGPT: Streamline Your Spreadsheet Work with AI

ChatGPT has gained immense popularity this year, but professionals have longed for a way to expand its capabilities beyond a simple chat box. Thankfully, their wish has been granted with the introduction of SheetGPT. This groundbreaking software, available for just $48.99 (reg. $299), allows you to integrate ChatGPT with Google Sheets, revolutionizing organizing and production management.

With the power of SheetGPT’s ChatGPT-Google Sheets connectivity, you can now effortlessly create AI content in bulk. This user-friendly software enables you to input URLs into SheetGPT and extract entire pages of content, which can then be interacted with in Sheets using AI. By combining and linking cells influenced by a single prompt, SheetGPT takes automation in spreadsheet work to new heights.

SheetGPT has received stellar ratings across various platforms. It holds a perfect 5/5 stars on AppSumo and SourceForge, while boasting a commendable 4.7/5 stars on Google Workplace Marketplace.

For a limited time, the SheetGPT Single User Plan is available as a lifetime subscription for just $48.99 (reg. $299). Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to streamline your spreadsheet workflow and unlock the full potential of AI-powered automation.

Please note that prices are subject to change.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Artificial Intelligence Can Estimate Age from Chest Radiographs

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Businesses

Aug 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

The AI Camera System Detects Offenses and Flags Them for Police

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of European Aviation: Smart Aircraft Computers and Their Impact on In-flight Connectivity

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence Can Estimate Age from Chest Radiographs

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The Icy Flow on Mars: A Remnant of its Watery Past

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Future of Telecommunications: The Role of Semiconductors and Electronic Parts

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments