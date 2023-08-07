The Need for New Policies in the Workplace

A growing number of employers have started implementing restrictions on the use of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence tool, while others are embracing it as a means to streamline work processes and enhance workflows. However, there are risks associated with the use of generative AI tools, and organizations need to establish new policies to ensure that employees are using them in accordance with company concerns and opportunities.

Lisa Sterling, chief people officer at Perceptyx, states that organizations have had to revise or create policies quickly in response to the introduction of previous technologies, such as social media. Similarly, with generative AI, new policy considerations need to be made. Generative AI has the potential to improve productivity and create human-like content when implemented properly. However, there are legal, business, and reputational risks involved that should be addressed in workplace policies.

Organizations must decide whether to allow employees to use generative AI and specify the extent and purpose of its usage. It is important to provide a clear definition of generative AI in the policies, along with guidelines on how, when, and why it should be used. It may also be beneficial to provide use cases where generative AI can be leveraged effectively.

Establishing policies for the use of generative AI requires input and support from various organizational functions, including legal, HR, operations, technology, compliance, data privacy, and security teams. These functions play a critical role in protecting the organization and its employees from legal, commercial, and ethical risks.

Data privacy is a significant consideration when using generative AI. The AI continuously learns from the data provided by users, and depending on how the data is used, stored, or shared, it may become accessible by AI and users worldwide. Organizations need to be cautious about uploading proprietary data into AI apps to avoid risks such as forfeiting ownership of information, intellectual property, patents, and copyrights.

Emily Kilham, director of research and insights at Perceptyx, emphasizes the importance of having clear policies that address trade secrets, personal information, and data privacy to prevent any potential issues. Additionally, organizations need to ensure that their employees are not infringing on others’ copyrighted or protected information or intellectual property when using generative AI tools.

Another concern is misinformation and manipulation, as AI may sometimes generate inaccurate information without notifying the user. Organizations should be transparent and honest about using AI-generated outputs, including disclosing limitations, potential biases, and uncertainties.

Creating workplace policies for generative AI requires careful consideration and should address the focus of the policy, implementation guidelines, data privacy, protection of intellectual property, and transparency in AI usage. By addressing these considerations, organizations can effectively navigate the benefits and risks associated with generative AI tools.