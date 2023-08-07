The Need for New Policies in the Workplace for Generative AI Tools

A growing number of employers have started to restrict employee use of ChatGPT, while others are embracing generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a way to streamline work processes and augment workflows. However, there are risks associated with these AI tools that need to be considered, regardless of whether organizations choose to ban or embrace them.

Lisa Sterling, chief people officer at Perceptyx, explains that organizations have faced similar challenges in the past when new technologies emerged. Just like when social media became prevalent, policies had to be quickly established to ensure a clear distinction between personal and professional use. Now, with the introduction of generative AI, new guidelines need to be defined.

Generative AI has both benefits and potential challenges and risks for organizations. It can improve productivity, streamline operations, and create content that closely resembles human work. However, it also carries legal, business, reputational risks, and other implications. The data used and the output generated by AI systems need to be constantly monitored and audited.

To create effective policies, organizations must decide whether to allow the use of generative AI by employees and define its permissible extent and purposes. It is crucial to provide a clear definition of generative AI, specify how and when it should be used, and offer use cases that demonstrate its potential. Collaboration among various organizational functions, such as legal, HR, operations, technology, compliance, data privacy, and security teams, is necessary to protect the organization and its employees.

Data privacy is a significant concern. Generative AI learns from the information it gathers, and depending on how apps handle or share data, it can become accessible to users and potentially enter the public domain. Employers need to carefully consider data privacy measures to prevent the inadvertent disclosure of proprietary information, intellectual property, and copyrights.

Misinformation and manipulation are additional risks associated with generative AI. Algorithms trained on inaccurate information might generate false outputs without flagging them. Transparency becomes crucial when using AI-generated outputs, including communicating limitations, potential biases, and uncertainties.

Creating an AI workplace policy involves considering the focus of the policy, addressing potential legal, ethical, and commercial risks, and aligning different departments’ input and support. Organizations must navigate the complexities of generative AI to establish guidelines that allow its benefits while mitigating potential risks.