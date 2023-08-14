The Importance of AI Data Modeling and Machine Learning in Financial Planning

Strategic growth in the face of economic turbulence is difficult. Business leaders are still operating under layers of uncertainty even three years after the start of the pandemic. The first half of 2023 did not economically perform as expected, and doubts about consumer resilience loom over the second half.

To navigate this economic turning point, executives are turning to AI modeling and machine learning. However, a recent survey by Accenture found that only 16% of CFOs incorporate real-time economic data into their business planning.

AI modeling and machine learning are essential for accurate and proactive planning. By combining a company’s historic performance data with real-time economic data, executives can create optimistic and pessimistic financial guardrails for the future. This allows them to navigate turbulence, recover quickly, and seize opportunities with more success.

Traditional demand forecasting relies solely on a company’s historic data, leaving room for error. But by incorporating external economic data, executives can avoid basing future growth projections on anomalies. For example, the years between 2020 and 2022 were marked by supply chain disruptions and inflated consumer spending due to government stimulus. Without considering these economic oddities, companies using traditional demand forecasting methods may project higher growth than is possible.

Executives who used AI data modeling and machine learning in their planning process accurately predicted business performance during the pandemic. Retailers, for instance, accurately forecasted the return to normalcy along the supply chain and avoided inventory issues experienced by larger retailers like Target and Walmart.

The benefit of using AI modeling and machine learning for financial planning extends beyond navigating economic uncertainty. It allows leaders to confidently approach business challenges with a competitive edge. By analyzing and predicting based on more than just financial performance, leaders can step outside their comfort zones and make informed decisions.

In addition to navigating uncertainty, AI data modeling and machine learning offer a competitive advantage. The rise of generative AI has shown significant productivity gains. Similarly, AI data modeling can free up time for important work and increase overall productivity. By embracing AI data modeling, businesses can go beyond recovery and plan their next strategic moves with confidence.

In conclusion, AI data modeling and machine learning are crucial for accurate and proactive financial planning, especially in times of economic turbulence. Executives who incorporate these technologies can navigate uncertainty, make informed decisions, and gain a competitive edge in the market.