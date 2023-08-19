The Case for Human Authorship in Copyright: Judge Supports USCO’s Refusal to Register AI-Generated Work

Judge Beryl Howell of the United States Federal District Court for the District of Columbia recently issued an opinion in Dr. Stephen Thaler’s challenge against the U.S. Copyright Office (USCO) over the denial of his application for a work generated entirely using generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The judge’s opinion supports the USCO’s decision to refuse registration for a work that was claimed to be the result of an AI system.

In the case Stephen Thaler v. Shira Perlmutter and The United States Copyright Office, Thaler filed a motion for summary judgment arguing that a copyright can be registered for a creative work made by an artificial intelligence. The USCO, however, argued that copyright law requires human authorship.

In her opinion, Judge Howell stated that “human authorship is a bedrock requirement of copyright.” She upheld the USCO’s decision and ruled in favor of summary judgment for the USCO, denying Thaler’s motion.

The judge’s decision was based on a review of the administrative record and the application of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). She concluded that the USCO did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in denying Thaler’s copyright registration application.

The judge also noted that the question of whether non-human creation can be recognized under copyright law is not supported by the text of the Constitution, the Copyright Act, or previous court decisions. While the idea of AI as authors may be an interesting topic for academics, copyright law currently refers to human authors.

Thaler’s team plans to appeal the decision, believing that protection for AI-generated works is consistent with the language of the Copyright Act. However, the USCO’s interpretation of copyright law does not currently extend to works created by generative AI without human involvement.

This case highlights the ongoing debate and legal challenges surrounding AI-generated works and their eligibility for copyright protection. It remains to be seen how future cases and appeals will shape the intersection of AI and copyright law.