Coupang Play Bolsters Engineering Team with Key Appointments

Coupang Play, the popular OTT service in Korea, has recently announced two significant appointments within its engineering division. Rohit Puri joins as the Head of Engineering, while Sekwon Choi takes on the role of Head of Streaming Technology. Both individuals bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise from renowned tech companies.

Rohit Puri will be responsible for overseeing all engineering aspects at Coupang Play, with a focus on enhancing various product experiences. This includes strengthening content recommendation algorithms, device integration, streaming optimization, player enhancements, media search, and community features. Puri’s impressive background in machine learning and video streaming infrastructure includes notable contributions at Netflix, where he played a crucial role in the company’s success and received the Emmy Technical Achievement Award in 2015. He has also held leadership positions at companies such as Adobe, Nvidia, and Cisco.

Sekwon Choi, as the Head of Streaming Technology, will lead the development of key streaming technologies that deliver content to users across different platforms. With his extensive experience in media tech, Choi has played a pivotal role in the development of Netflix’s streaming platform, as well as overseeing media streaming features for Oculus VR headsets at Meta. His expertise and contributions have set industry standards in the OTT and Smart TV sectors.

Coupang Play’s strengthening of its engineering team is crucial to its ongoing commitment to providing a top-tier product experience. Alongside these new appointments, the company’s product team includes talented individuals from prominent global companies such as Meta, Amazon, and Grab.

Stephen Kim, Head of Coupang Play, expressed his excitement in having these exceptional talents join the team, emphasizing the company’s continuous effort to recruit top-tier talent and provide the best experience for its customers.

