AI Tool CityBLD for Unreal Engine 5: Revolutionizing Game World Creation

Designer Linus Ekenstam’s tweet declaring “3D modelling is dead” garnered attention recently. He showcased a video of a 1:1 recreation of New York created by a single person using the new AI procedural tool inside Unreal Engine 5. CityBLD for Unreal Engine 5 is designed to allow artists to craft game-ready cities with intricate details, and the results are undeniably impressive.

CityBLD utilizes Unreal Engine 5’s Nanite technology, which has been previously seen in games like Lords of the Fallen. It has the potential to revolutionize how game worlds are built and save time. Despite Ekenstam’s initial statement, he later clarified that 3D modelling is not dead, but rather the current time-consuming practices associated with it.

CityBLD offers a unique workflow that relies on a kit of presets generated in combination to construct realistic and interactive cities. It follows a four-step process: generating a Streetmap, creating city blocks within the map, allocating plots of land called Lots for specific purposes, shaping buildings on the Lots, and finally constructing modular buildings based on the shapes. Mastering this process allows users to create their own cities.

The advent of AI tools in the 3D sector is not intended to replace artists but rather enhance their efficiency and productivity. These tools enable artists to accomplish more within their available time. CityBLD’s approach harnesses the power of procedural generation, a technique that has been utilized in 3D for years. It aims to make high-end tools accessible to a wider range of individuals, democratizing the use of Unreal Engine 5.

The emergence of AI tools for 3D creatives is a significant development in the field. Companies like Unity, Shutterstock, and Autodesk have also ventured into AI-driven solutions for various aspects of 3D art, world building, rendering, and animation. While 2D generative AI presents ethical challenges, the application of AI in the 3D realm can potentially streamline workflows, reduce crunch deadlines, and alleviate artists’ workload, without compromising creativity.

As AI continues to evolve alongside tools like CityBLD, it is crucial to establish a solid ethical foundation. Ensuring responsible and ethical use of AI technology is essential for its long-term impact on the creative industry. The future looks promising as AI tools like CityBLD pave the way for a more efficient and inclusive approach to game world creation.