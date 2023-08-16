Cerebras Plans to Build AI Supercomputer in Asheville, California Chip Maker Announces

Cerebras Systems Inc., a computer chip maker based in California, has revealed its plans to construct an artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer in Asheville. The company’s CEO, Andrew Feldman, stated that the data center and supercomputer will be developed within the first half of 2024. The initial supercomputer, Condor Galaxy 1, was already built in Santa Clara at a cost of $100 million. The majority of the supercomputer’s capacity is expected to be utilized by G42, a company from the United Arab Emirates.

Cerebras spokesperson Udai Mody declined to provide further information about the Asheville site, stating that it has not yet been publicly announced. Mody also refrained from discussing the timeline or the number of employees involved. However, the company is expected to share more details once they have been finalized.

The new Santa Clara supercomputer, Condor Galaxy 1, was completed by the end of July and is set to double in size within a few weeks. The next two systems, located in Asheville and Austin, Texas, are projected to become operational early next year.

Regarding the Asheville project, the Asheville-Buncombe Economic Development Coalition Executive Director Clark Duncan stated that Cerebras has not been working with the Chamber of Commerce. While Duncan did not provide specific details due to coalition policy, he confirmed that there was no involvement from the coalition in relation to this data center project.

Data centers often require large land areas and substantial power and water resources, which can be costly in Asheville and Buncombe. Typically, such facilities consume millions of gallons of water annually, primarily for cooling purposes. Asheville Water Services Director David Melton did not respond to inquiries about water usage concerns.

The planned nine AI supercomputer systems are part of an early effort to meet the high computing demands of AI services. G42, the primary customer of Cerebras, aims to utilize AI in aviation and healthcare sectors. Any excess capacity from the supercomputers will be made available to other customers.

While G42 champions AI to enhance people’s abilities and lives, its CEO Peng Xiao was formerly affiliated with Pegasus, a subsidiary of DarkMatter. The Washington Post reported that DarkMatter’s software was allegedly used to track journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to his murder in 2018. G42 denies any connection with Pegasus, emphasizing that all projects are thoroughly vetted by Cerebras Systems.

In summary, Cerebras Systems plans to construct an AI supercomputer in Asheville, with the primary customer being UAE-based company G42. The company aims to develop high-capacity AI systems to meet the demands of sectors such as aviation and healthcare.