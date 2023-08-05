An AI analysis detects more breast cancers than two radiologists working together, study finds

According to a study published in the Lancet Oncology, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in analyzing mammograms detected more breast cancers compared to double reading by two radiologists, without increasing false positives. The interim findings from the study, which is the first randomized investigation of AI in a national breast cancer screening program, showed that AI-supported screening detected 20% more cancers than routine double reading. European guidelines recommend double reading of screening mammograms for high sensitivity, and the results suggest that AI can potentially benefit mammography screening by reducing the workload of radiologists and the number of interval cancers.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the US, accounting for around 30% of all new cancer cases in women each year. The study analyzed mammograms of over 80,000 women in Sweden between April 2021 and July 2022. Half of the women had their mammograms read by an AI program before examination by a radiologist, while the other half had mammograms read by two radiologists without AI. Among the participants screened with AI, 244 cancers were detected, compared to 203 cancers in the non-AI group. The false positive rate was the same in both groups.

The use of AI reduced the workload of radiologists by 44%. The study’s co-author stated that the study’s results should be used to inform new trials and evaluations to address the shortage of radiologists in many countries. However, the co-author also emphasized that it is too early to implement AI in hospitals for mammography screening. The final results of the study will investigate whether AI can reduce the number of interval cancers and whether its use in screening is justified, but those findings are not expected for several years. The potential of AI currently lies in reducing the burden on radiologists and shortening waiting times for patients, allowing radiologists to focus on more advanced diagnostics.