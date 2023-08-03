Instagram Considers Labeling AI-Generated Posts

Instagram is reportedly exploring a new feature that would inform users when artificial intelligence (AI) has contributed to the creation of a post. Researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared details of the potential feature, stating that AI-generated posts would be accompanied by a label indicating AI involvement. While this is an interesting development, it also raises concerns about the potential for entire AI-generated accounts to go unnoticed.

Some influential Instagram accounts with millions of followers and lucrative brand deals are actually AI-generated. Influencers such as Lil Miquela, Imma, and Shudu have captivated audiences and partnered with prestigious brands like Dior, Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Prada. Despite indicating their digital persona status in their bios and having an uncanny valley aesthetic, many followers still believe they are real individuals.

These digital influencers are the product of tech firms that employ graphic designers and digital artists who leverage AI to create their images. This phenomenon is appealing to brands and marketing companies because it significantly reduces costs related to travel, language barriers, and adapting to different brand requirements.

Furthermore, digital influencers are not associated with any brand risks. They lack opinions, political values, and past social media controversies that could potentially impact a brand’s reputation. Additionally, they don’t age or alter their appearance, aligning perfectly with a brand’s values and messaging.

Experts argue that only a limited number of people can readily identify AI-generated influencers like Lil Miquela. This can be particularly concerning for young and impressionable audiences who tend to compare themselves with the idealized lives presented on social media platforms. Consequently, questions arise about whether Instagram, the creators of AI influencers, or users themselves bear the responsibility of discerning the content they engage with.

While Instagram has previously taken steps to address content issues, such as blocking hashtags spreading vaccine misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, labeling AI-generated content poses its own challenges. Unlike straightforward information-sharing, identifying and regulating generative AI content is more complex and requires relentless efforts from tech companies to combat potential risks of misinformation.

These considerations prompt discussions about the role of regulations and accountability, with suggestions for the government to establish new agencies to regulate big tech companies. However, tech giants argue that excessive regulations may hinder innovation, while users believe the responsibility lies with social media platforms and technology companies to ensure transparency and user safety.

In conclusion, Instagram’s potential introduction of labels for AI-generated posts is an interesting development. It highlights the need for users to be aware of the presence of AI influencers, particularly to safeguard the impressionable younger audience. Furthermore, it raises wider discussions about the responsibility of platforms, creators, and regulators in managing AI-generated content and ensuring the integrity of online experiences.