Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being utilized in the healthcare industry to provide various forms of assistance. Tools like ChatGPT are enabling people to receive AI-generated health feedback, offering quick and easy-to-understand responses to their queries. Moreover, the FDA has approved numerous AI and machine-learning medical devices for widespread usage in 2022.

Despite the promising applications of AI in medicine, controversies have arisen regarding its role and potential harm. Some argue that certain aspects of disease treatment should be left to humans, as AI implementations in medicine have encountered problems. For example, AI chatbots used for self-diagnosis have been found to have flaws, particularly in relation to eating disorders. Instances have been documented where AI chatbots provided unhealthy advice or incorrect information.

In addition to chatbots, AI has expanded its presence in healthcare systems and hardware. Studies have demonstrated that AI technologies can outperform specialists in diagnosing conditions such as melanoma, breast cancer lymph node metastasis, and diabetic eye disease. The use of passive sensors in medical centers has also improved healthcare delivery.

However, the development of AI in healthcare carries potential risks. These include the potential for AI errors to cause harm to patients, concerns over data privacy and security, and the exacerbation of social and health inequalities. For example, certain AI devices, such as pulse oximeters, have been found to overestimate blood oxygen levels, leading to potential complications.

Despite these challenges, AI is likely to continue playing a significant role in healthcare. While AI tools may be less accurate than physicians in providing diagnoses, they could become frequently consulted sources of advice in the future. However, it is important to note that AI will not replace humans entirely in healthcare. Human qualities such as wisdom, common sense, empathy, and creativity are considered vital in providing holistic healthcare.

In conclusion, the use of AI in healthcare is evolving and offers potential benefits, but it also poses challenges. Striking the right balance between the capabilities of AI and the expertise of healthcare professionals will be crucial for its successful integration into the industry.