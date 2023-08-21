Generative AI Could Transform Corporate Legal Departments

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize how corporate legal departments handle routine tasks, streamlining processes while creating new challenges. By utilizing AI to handle tasks like reviewing simple contracts, in-house counsel can significantly reduce the time and cost required compared to human efforts. However, the relatively new nature of generative AI raises critical concerns about data security and quality.

Generative AI goes beyond traditional automation tools by interpreting language and generating original text based on its understanding of contracts negotiated by a company. This technology can accelerate certain legal tasks by up to 20 times. However, many legal departments are still in the pilot or evaluation phase of utilizing AI and automation tools, rather than full-scale implementation.

The adoption of generative AI also presents its own set of concerns. Legal departments worry about the potential compromise of sensitive company or customer data and the risk of violating data privacy regulations. There is also a risk of intellectual property law issues if proprietary information becomes part of the AI platform’s training model.

Furthermore, finding suitable training data for generative AI models is a major challenge due to privacy and security constraints. The quality of training data is essential to prevent biases in the models. While various training options are available, each comes with its own costs and challenges.

Despite these concerns, many companies are already investing in automated negotiation and contract tracking using AI. Industry experts predict that within five years, the legal industry will be completely transformed. However, caution is necessary due to the rapid evolution of generative AI, as what is groundbreaking today may quickly become outdated.

As the legal industry adapts to the advancements in AI, questions surrounding data security, biases, and the impact on the law itself are being addressed. Ultimately, generative AI has the potential to become a valuable tool for in-house counsel once the hype surrounding it subsides.