Artificial Intelligence Clones MrBeast on Social Media Platforms

Artificial intelligence has made its way onto various social media platforms, including Snapchat. However, it’s not just limited to creating filters and effects. It’s now capable of cloning individuals, even popular YouTubers like MrBeast.

Jesse Wellens, a vlogger and YouTuber, recently shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showcasing the AI version of Greenville’s own Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. In the video, the AI alter ego, named Jimmy’s Twinzy, claims that it was created by analyzing countless hours of MrBeast’s content, down to his appearance, voice, and even his thought process.

Wellens conducted an interview with the AI version of MrBeast on his podcast titled “Not A Normal Podcast.” The conversation aimed to explore the capabilities and features of this AI clone.

Upon discovering the post about his AI clone, MrBeast responded in an intriguing manner. The specifics of his response were not disclosed in the rewritten article.

It’s worth noting that MrBeast is recognized for his philanthropic work, both online and within his community. He has been involved in various charitable acts, such as a significant donation to the Tim Tebow hospital. Furthermore, his fast-food venture, MrBeast Burger, is reportedly expanding into Kuwait.

For those interested in following MrBeast and staying updated on his latest endeavors, he can be found on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and Kick. WNCT also has a dedicated page for MrBeast.