IntelePeer’s AI-Powered Automation Platform for Customer Interactions

IntelePeer is a CPaaS provider that offers voice, messaging, ready-to-use applications, open APIs, and AI-powered analytics. Their platform allows companies, especially large enterprises, to automate their customer interactions across various channels such as voice messaging, chat, and email. With IntelePeer’s communication automation platform, customers can achieve fast deployment, high levels of automation, and flexibility.

The integration of ChatGPT into IntelePeer’s SmartAgent solution is significant for their customers. SmartAgent enables automation without the need for AI, as well as conversational AI-based automation. The integration of large language models (LLMs) and ChatGPT enhances customer automation percentages. Customers can now reach as high as 90% in customer interaction and call containment.

IntelePeer serves a unique purpose in the contact center market. They focus on automating regular, recurring intents through their “customer assist” approach. By automating these interactions outside of the contact center, agents can then handle higher value or more complex calls. IntelePeer’s platform extends across the entire enterprise, benefiting knowledge workers and office workers as well.

Knowledge workers play a crucial role in IntelePeer’s platform. The platform allows businesses to triage customer interactions and gather information directly from frontline or knowledge workers. This bypasses the need to involve the contact center for certain types of interactions. IntelePeer’s platform can route these interactions to the designated workgroup or individual, streamlining the process and providing efficient service to customers.

The difference between automation before generative AI and now with generative AI lies in the level of automation. The base level of automation is programmatic, based on conditions retrieved from data systems. Conversational AI, which has been used for the last few years, guides customers through a Q&A process. The integration of large language models takes automation to a new level, allowing for more extensive automation and increased efficiency.

IntelePeer’s AI-powered automation platform offers enterprises a way to automate and streamline customer interactions. With fast deployment, high levels of automation, and flexibility, companies can improve their customer experience and optimize their business processes.