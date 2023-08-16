Artificial Intelligence Not Used to Create Bus Routes for JCPS, says AlphaRoute

After a chaotic first day of school, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and the consulting company AlphaRoute, which was hired to optimize school bus routes, have faced criticism. AlphaRoute, a tech company that originated as a startup at MIT, claims to use innovative routing algorithms and award-winning technology to develop a new bus route system.

Contrary to reports suggesting that artificial intelligence (AI) was employed to create JCPS bus routes, AlphaRoute confirmed that AI was not utilized in their work with the school district. They stated emphatically that AI has never been a part of their collaboration with JCPS. AlphaRoute clarified that its team does not rely on AI for constructing bus routes and attributed the major bus delays on JCPS’s first day of school to other factors.

According to AlphaRoute officials, after designing a bus routing system for JCPS, the school district added around 5,000 bus stops to the system. This influx of stops, without proper adjustments to the bus stop times, significantly impacted the efficiency of the routes. AlphaRoute identified this as one of several issues with the JCPS data.

In addition to the increased number of stops, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio highlighted the shortage of bus drivers as a major reason for the difficulties on the first day of school. While the district previously had enough drivers to cover 950 routes, they currently have fewer than 600 drivers.

Due to the complexity of the bus route problems, JCPS decided to cancel school for several days. Elementary and middle school students are scheduled to return on Friday, August 18, while high school students will resume classes on Monday, August 21.

It is worth noting that JCPS has paid AlphaRoute $858,167 since 2021 for their services related to bus routes and bell times.