New report shows strong adoption of AI by SMBs and highlights biggest areas of impact

Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform focused on small businesses, has released findings from its Small Business Now report. The report explores the opinions of small businesses regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and marketing automation and identifies the areas where they expect to see the most significant impact from these technologies.

According to the report, there is a strong correlation between the implementation of AI and a business’s overall success. 91 percent of small businesses currently using AI stated that it has made their business more successful. They are leveraging AI to save valuable time, reduce manual errors, and grow faster. Furthermore, combining AI with automation can lead to financial benefits, with 28 percent of respondents expecting AI and automation to save them at least $5,000 in the next 12 months.

Laura Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Constant Contact, highlighted the positive impact AI can have on small businesses. Constant Contact offers features like the AI Content Generator and AI spam protection to help businesses overcome challenges and become better marketers. Small businesses value the time-saving capabilities of AI, with customer Mary Ginder stating that it has cut her work time in half on average.

The report also revealed that businesses using AI and automation have experienced cost reductions and improved efficiency. As they utilize these technologies more frequently, the benefits become more apparent. 60 percent of small businesses that utilize AI or automation in their marketing have found that they saved time and improved efficiency. Additionally, 70 percent of businesses would be willing to pay more for a marketing platform that offers access to AI and automation tools.

While interest in AI and automation is growing among small businesses, some questions and concerns remain. 74 percent of small businesses are interested in utilizing AI or automation, but 46 percent have only a beginner’s understanding of the benefits. Data security, cost, and the learning curve are identified as the top concerns.

Customer acquisition has been identified as the biggest challenge for small businesses. 60 percent of businesses state that attracting new customers is their primary challenge, followed by marketing to a target audience and converting leads to sales. Social media is the area where businesses want to improve the most in the next 12 months, with 52 percent highlighting it.

The report analyzed insights from 486 small business decision-makers in the United States at the Director level or above. The survey was conducted by Ascend2 in June 2023.

Overall, the report highlights the significant adoption of AI by small businesses and showcases the areas where it can have the greatest impact.