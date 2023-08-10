Consensus Cloud Solutions Launches AI Technology to Address Healthcare Providers’ High Volumes of Unstructured Data

Consensus Cloud Solutions has introduced Clarity CD, an artificial intelligence (AI) technology that utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to extract important patient information from unstructured documents. This extracted data is then automatically entered into a structured Continuity of Care Document (CCD) and sent to the electronic health record (EHR) via Direct Secure Messaging.

According to federal officials, approximately 70% of healthcare providers still rely on fax machines to exchange medical information. The launch of Clarity CD aims to enhance the secure exchange of healthcare data and improve interoperability within health systems.

Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus Cloud Solutions, acknowledges that faxes and handwriting continue to be prevalent in the healthcare system. Rather than ignoring this reality, Clarity CD utilizes advanced NLP and AI solutions to support providers and make significant progress in improving care quality, reducing staff burnout, and ensuring patient data security.

Clarity CD is capable of working with a variety of documents and images, including low-resolution faxes. It seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, optimizing productivity and reducing the time required for manual document review. Additionally, Clarity CD minimizes the risk of errors through highly accurate data extraction.

The key benefits of Consensus Clarity CD for healthcare providers include optimizing processes by increasing productivity, efficiency, and cost savings, as well as improving data accuracy and reducing misfiled patient records. It also conserves resources by decreasing the time high-value staff spend on scanning and attaching faxes to medical records. Furthermore, it helps healthcare organizations meet regulatory requirements and enhance patient and provider satisfaction by delivering faster, more accurate information and better customer service.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions:

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a leading provider of digital fax services and trusted globally for the secure exchange and transformation of digital information. With a 25-year history of success, Consensus offers advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, manufacturing, and government. Their solutions include cloud faxing, digital signatures, intelligent data extraction using NLP and AI, robotic process automation, interoperability, workflow enhancement, and a robust connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Consensus also provides managed services to optimize outcomes.

For more information about Consensus Cloud Solutions, visit consensus.com.