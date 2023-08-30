Conquest Planning Partners with CapIntel to Expand Financial Planning Capabilities

Winnipeg-based FinTech firm Conquest Planning has announced a partnership with CapIntel, a Toronto-based company focused on wealth management. Through this collaboration, Conquest’s strategic advice manager (SAM), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, will be integrated into CapIntel’s network of over 12,000 financial advisors across North America. SAM analyzes client information and delivers personalized financial planning advice.

The strategic integration aims to enhance the financial planning experience for advisors and end investors. By joining forces, Conquest and CapIntel can leverage their complementary solutions to provide a more comprehensive and tailored approach to wealth management.

Conquest, founded in 2018, has raised nearly $35 million CAD in total funding to develop its AI-powered financial planning platform. With a focus on retail investors and high-net-worth families, Conquest’s technology has attracted investments from notable backers such as Fidelity International Strategic Investors and RBC. The company recently closed a $24 million Series A round to expand its services to the United States and the United Kingdom.

CapIntel, established in 2019, serves various financial institutions in North America, including major Canadian banks. Its software enhances analysis and presentation capabilities for advisors and asset managers. The company recently secured $14.2 million in Series A funding to support its expansion plans in the United States.

The Conquest partnership adds to CapIntel’s growing list of partners, which includes institutions like RBC, Wealthsimple, and Vancity. The collaboration aligns with CapIntel’s commitment to help individuals achieve their financial goals.

As AI technology continues to revolutionize the wealth-management space, the acceptance and adoption of AI-generated financial advice vary among investors. According to a recent CFP Board survey, only 31% of respondents are comfortable implementing advice from a generative AI tool without verifying it first. The willingness to use AI increases to 52% if the advice is verified by a financial advisor.

Additionally, younger Canadians are more likely to embrace AI in managing their finances, as indicated by a recent RBC survey. Regulators have also started exploring the implementation of guardrails to ensure responsible and unbiased use of AI in the industry.

The partnership between Conquest Planning and CapIntel represents a key step towards leveraging AI technology to enhance the financial planning experience for advisors and their clients. By combining their strengths and capabilities, they aim to provide a more personalized and comprehensive approach to wealth management.

