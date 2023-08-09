State Lawmakers Focus on Artificial Intelligence Regulation

As state lawmakers rush to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), they are first focusing on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. The goal is to protect constituents from discrimination while still allowing advancements in various fields such as medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut, for example, plans to inventory all of its government systems that use AI by the end of 2023 and make the information public. State officials will also review these systems regularly to ensure they do not lead to unlawful discrimination. Connecticut aims to set a good example before turning its attention to regulating the private industry.

At least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills this year. Some states have formed advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor AI systems used by state agencies. Lawmakers are gathering data to understand how AI is being used within their state borders and who is using it.

Connecticut’s new law requiring regular scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies follows an investigation by Yale Law School. The investigation found that AI was already being used in various government tasks, but the details of the algorithms were mostly unknown to the public.

AI encompasses various technologies, including algorithms used by platforms like Netflix and generative AI systems. Generative AI tools have generated fascination and concerns about their ability to spread disinformation. Some states, like Hawaii, have not yet addressed AI regulation but have passed resolutions urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI use.

While the European Union leads in AI regulation, there has been discussion in Congress for bipartisan AI legislation. However, implementation at the federal level may take longer than state legislation. State-level bills proposed this year have addressed specific concerns related to AI use, such as limitations on mental health providers or restrictions on employers using AI for automated employment decisions.