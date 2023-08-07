US State Legislatures Focus on AI Governance for Government Systems

As state lawmakers rush to understand and regulate the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, their initial focus is on implementing measures within their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. By doing so, legislators aim to protect constituents from discrimination and other potential harms while fostering advancements in medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut, for instance, plans to create an inventory of all government systems utilizing AI by the end of 2023 and make this information available online. Additionally, starting next year, regular reviews of these systems will be conducted to ensure they do not lead to unlawful discrimination. Connecticut State Senator James Maroney, a prominent figure in AI regulation, states that after addressing government systems, lawmakers will likely shift their focus to regulating the private industry. He intends to collaborate with lawmakers in Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and other states to develop model AI legislation that includes broad guardrails, covering areas such as product liability and mandatory impact assessments of AI systems.

As of late July, at least 25 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced bills concerning artificial intelligence. Some states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have established advisory bodies to study and monitor the AI systems employed by state agencies. Louisiana has formed a committee dedicated to exploring AI’s impact on state operations, procurement, and policy. Several other states adopted similar approaches in previous years. Legislatures are primarily interested in understanding the extent of AI usage in their jurisdictions and the purposes to which it is being applied.

Connecticut’s new law, for instance, requires regular scrutiny of AI systems employed by state agencies to prevent unlawful discrimination. An investigation by Yale Law School’s Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic found that AI is already being used for various government functions, such as assigning students to schools and distributing welfare benefits, without sufficient public knowledge of the algorithms involved. The American Civil Liberties Union has also raised concerns about the use of AI algorithms that rely on unvalidated inputs and corrupt data, potentially impacting the assessment of individuals with developmental disabilities.

AI encompasses various technologies, from recommendation algorithms to generative AI systems like ChatGPT. The surge of commercial investment in generative AI tools has prompted both fascination and concerns about their ability to deceive and spread disinformation.

While some states have yet to address AI regulation, lawmakers in Hawaii passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI and limit its application in law enforcement and military contexts. In the European Union, efforts are underway to develop regulations for AI, and discussions regarding bipartisan AI legislation have taken place in the U.S. Congress. However, regulations and guidance from the federal government often take longer to materialize compared to actions taken by state legislatures.

Moving forward, state-level AI bills may focus on specific concerns. Proposed legislation in Massachusetts seeks to limit the use of AI by mental health providers and prevent dystopian work environments where personal data is controlled by employers. Similarly, a proposal in New York aims to restrict employers from using AI as an automated employment decision tool. North Dakota has passed a bill clarifying the legal definition of a person.

Although ideally, federal regulation would lead the way in AI governance, state legislatures are taking proactive measures considering the federal government’s slower pace.