State Legislatures Take Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

State lawmakers across the United States are taking measures to regulate and oversee the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. While the focus is primarily on government systems, legislators are also considering regulations for the private sector.

Connecticut, for example, plans to track and publish information about all of its government systems that utilize AI by the end of 2023. Additionally, state officials will conduct regular reviews to ensure that these systems do not engage in discriminatory practices. Connecticut state senator James Maroney, who is considered an authority on AI in the General Assembly, intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states to develop comprehensive AI legislation that includes guidelines for product liability and impact assessments.

Over 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills this year. Fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already enacted legislation or adopted resolutions to regulate AI. These efforts do not include bills focused on specific AI technologies like facial recognition or autonomous vehicles.

Several states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico have established advisory bodies to study and monitor the use of AI in state agencies. Louisiana has created a technology and cybersecurity committee to examine the impact of AI on state operations, procurement, and policy.

The passing of Connecticut’s new AI law comes after an investigation found that AI systems were being used to make important decisions regarding students’ school assignments, bail, and welfare benefits. However, the specific details of the algorithms used were largely unknown to the public. Similar concerns have been raised in other states, such as Idaho, where secret algorithms were discovered to be used in assessments for healthcare services.

Although several states have taken action, others are still grappling with the regulation of AI. Hawaii, for instance, passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI use in law enforcement and the military. State Senator Chris Lee intends to introduce legislation similar to Connecticut’s in the future.

Internationally, the European Union has taken the lead in establishing regulations for AI. In the United States, there have been discussions about bipartisan AI legislation, but no specific details have been confirmed. While state-level regulation may precede federal action, ideally, Senator Maroney believes that the federal government should take the lead in AI regulation. However, he acknowledges that state legislatures are often better positioned to act swiftly.

Some state-level proposals have targeted specific concerns related to AI. In Massachusetts, there are proposals to restrict the use of AI by mental health providers and prevent dystopian work environments. Similarly, New York is considering restrictions on employers using AI for automated employment decision-making. North Dakota has even passed a bill defining the legal status of a person, specifically in relation to AI.

Overall, the efforts by state legislatures reflect the growing recognition of the need to regulate AI to protect individuals from discrimination and ensure accountability in the use of these technologies.