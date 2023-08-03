Senate Anticipates Equipping Federal Agencies for AI Implementation

Republican Sen. Todd Young, a key member of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s efforts to develop new AI laws in the Senate, believes that sweeping legislation may not be necessary to address the risks associated with the technology. In an interview on the POLITICO Tech podcast, Young stated that there is no need to ban currently unrestricted technologies or pass extensive legislation to deal with emerging threats. Instead, the focus should be on providing federal agencies with the necessary resources and personnel to apply existing laws in the context of an evolving landscape heavily influenced by algorithms and artificial intelligence. Young emphasized that ongoing vigilance from agencies will be crucial in ensuring the effective application of these laws.

Sen. Young is part of a bipartisan group, alongside Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), convened by Schumer to overcome legislative obstacles and establish safeguards for AI, which is seen as a potential existential threat. While the possibility of creating a new office in the White House or expanding the authority of the Office of Science and Technology Policy is being considered, the decision on this matter has not yet been finalized.

Schumer has called for comprehensive AI legislation that balances national security, worker protection, and the mitigation of risks related to misinformation, bias, and intellectual property theft. However, Young’s comments indicate that there is still no consensus within the Senate coalition regarding the need for a far-reaching bill. The group aims to develop a coordinated plan to identify AI threats and develop appropriate countermeasures. Specific concerns in various sectors like education, agriculture, and defense will be addressed by relevant committees, with a focus on empowering federal agencies.

The Senate plans to hold forums on specific AI issues such as copyright, privacy, and safeguarding against worst-case scenarios following the August recess. Young noted that recent briefings on AI fundamentals have helped to alleviate fears among colleagues, as they have gained a better understanding of the technology’s potential. Maintaining bipartisan support for AI legislation in an election year will be challenging, but Young suggests that emphasizing national security, as was done during the passage of major semiconductor legislation last year, can help garner support. The senator highlighted China’s significant investments in AI development as a key factor in the competition between the two countries.

Overall, Sen. Young believes that rather than enacting new laws, the focus should be on implementing existing laws and ensuring that federal agencies are equipped to address the challenges and harness the benefits of AI.