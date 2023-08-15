Regulating Artificial Intelligence: The Need for Thoughtful Oversight

It is heartening to see the growing coverage and discussion surrounding the promise and risks of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the urgent debate on how to regulate this rapidly developing sector. The movie “Oppenheimer” serves as a reminder that, just as in the past, we must engage in a comprehensive and open debate regarding the potential of revolutionary technologies.

Throughout 2023, the Boston Global Forum and the Michael Dukakis Institute for Leadership and Innovation have organized conferences bringing together world leaders to examine the impact of AI on various aspects of society, including governance, privacy, public health, economies, and the quality of information. We believe in the importance of thoughtful regulation of AI within a framework that prioritizes humanity, drawing from experience and the imperative of maintaining openness and civil order.

It is encouraging to see that major players in the field of AI are, at least publicly, willing to cooperate and engage with governments. The Biden administration has taken significant steps to ensure responsible use of AI within the federal government. However, it is crucial that Congress develops an independent oversight and regulatory body, similar to the proposed model in the European Union. Such a body would safeguard citizens and consumers from potential disinformation and data collection abuses by technology companies.

Having previously lagged behind in regulating social media, this presents an opportunity for the United States to navigate and guide the next technological advancement. It is vital to establish effective oversight and regulations to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating potential risks. By doing so, we can foster innovation, protect individual rights, and ensure a fair and equitable society in the era of artificial intelligence.