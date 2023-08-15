CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Regulating Artificial Intelligence: The Need for Thoughtful Oversight

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Regulating Artificial Intelligence: The Need for Thoughtful Oversight

It is heartening to see the growing coverage and discussion surrounding the promise and risks of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the urgent debate on how to regulate this rapidly developing sector. The movie “Oppenheimer” serves as a reminder that, just as in the past, we must engage in a comprehensive and open debate regarding the potential of revolutionary technologies.

Throughout 2023, the Boston Global Forum and the Michael Dukakis Institute for Leadership and Innovation have organized conferences bringing together world leaders to examine the impact of AI on various aspects of society, including governance, privacy, public health, economies, and the quality of information. We believe in the importance of thoughtful regulation of AI within a framework that prioritizes humanity, drawing from experience and the imperative of maintaining openness and civil order.

It is encouraging to see that major players in the field of AI are, at least publicly, willing to cooperate and engage with governments. The Biden administration has taken significant steps to ensure responsible use of AI within the federal government. However, it is crucial that Congress develops an independent oversight and regulatory body, similar to the proposed model in the European Union. Such a body would safeguard citizens and consumers from potential disinformation and data collection abuses by technology companies.

Having previously lagged behind in regulating social media, this presents an opportunity for the United States to navigate and guide the next technological advancement. It is vital to establish effective oversight and regulations to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating potential risks. By doing so, we can foster innovation, protect individual rights, and ensure a fair and equitable society in the era of artificial intelligence.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

AI

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Improves Weapons Recognition Software with Intel GPU Compute Power

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Artistic Expressions on Display in Marquette Arts and Culture Center

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Authors Urged to Protect Their Name from AI-generated Books

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Improves Weapons Recognition Software with Intel GPU Compute Power

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Ulefone Unveils Armor 22: A Slim and Innovative Rugged Phone with Industry-Leading Cameras

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Artistic Expressions on Display in Marquette Arts and Culture Center

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Vivo Y56 and Vivo Y16 Receives Price Cuts in India

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments