The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Compliance

In the podcast series “Compliance and AI,” hosted by Tom Fox, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on compliance programs is explored. The podcast aims to provide insights into how AI will shape compliance in the coming years.

One of the guests in this episode is Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions, who shares her expertise in law and government positions regarding the challenges and considerations of incorporating AI into compliance programs.

As compliance professionals, it is important to understand the role that AI plays in ensuring the safety and security of businesses. While the integration of AI into compliance programs presents its own set of challenges, it also offers opportunities for improvement. Compliance professionals must familiarize themselves with the tools, risks, and solutions associated with AI to make informed decisions and adapt to the changing landscape.

It is crucial for compliance professionals to embrace this era of AI while remaining vigilant and proactive. The world is evolving, and staying up to date with the latest advancements in AI is essential for the safety and security of businesses.

Julie Myers Wood emphasizes the need for compliance professionals to be co-pilots in navigating the complexities of the AI revolution. By inventorying tools, managing risks, and protecting intellectual property, compliance professionals can effectively implement AI into their programs.

Implementing AI in compliance programs may have its challenges, but by understanding its potential and the necessary considerations, compliance professionals can harness the benefits it offers.

This podcast episode provides valuable insights into the key considerations, challenges, and opportunities surrounding the integration of AI into compliance programs. It encourages compliance professionals to stay informed and proactive in adapting to the evolving landscape of AI.