Choices in Generative AI Could Have Long-Term Effects on Businesses

Companies looking to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) have several choices to consider. There are a variety of large language models that power generative AI, and many AI companies have partnered with major cloud-computing vendors. As business technology leaders make their decisions, they are evaluating the risks and benefits of using one cloud provider’s AI ecosystem. This choice has significant implications, including costs and the extent to which they integrate with a particular provider’s software and services.

AI model makers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cohere have been at the forefront of developing proprietary large language models. These models enable companies to enhance efficiency in various areas, such as accounting and coding, or to customize their products with tools like chatbots. Collaborations between model makers and major cloud companies include OpenAI and Microsoft Azure, Anthropic and Cohere with Google Cloud, and Hugging Face with Amazon Web Services. In June, data storage and management company Databricks acquired generative AI startup MosaicML.

For many businesses, the primary choice lies not in which AI model to use, but whether to stay within the AI ecosystem provided by their cloud vendors. Adnan Masood, chief AI architect at UST, a digital technology and IT services firm, highlights that their selection of OpenAI and Microsoft Azure was influenced by the firm’s existing use of Microsoft’s cloud platform.

However, selecting a single AI ecosystem may result in “vendor lock-in” within that provider’s platform and services, warns Ram Chakravarti, CTO of BMC Software. This scenario, where all IT systems, software, and data sit within one platform, could become more prominent as companies adopt generative AI. Vendor lock-in can present challenges, including difficulties in migrating data to other platforms, decreased negotiating power with other vendors, and reliance on a single provider for online services and security.

Recognizing these concerns, cloud providers now offer tools to facilitate data movement between their platforms and competitors’ platforms. To mitigate dependency on a single vendor, many businesses have started partnering with multiple cloud providers.

In conclusion, the choices made regarding generative AI have long-term effects on businesses, influencing costs, integration with cloud ecosystems, and potential vendor lock-in.