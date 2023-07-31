Companies Emphasize Artificial Intelligence in Q2 Earnings Calls

Companies reporting second-quarter earnings have shown a greater emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the previous quarter. In recent conference calls with analysts, S&P 500 companies have significantly increased their discussion of AI. Intel, for example, mentioned AI 58 times on its most recent call, compared to only 15 mentions in its April call. Despite a decline in sales in its data center and AI business, Intel is now aiming to catch up with competitors such as Nvidia in the AI chip market. Alphabet and Microsoft also showcased their focus on AI, with participants mentioning AI 62 and 58 times, respectively, during their conference calls.

This surge in companies discussing AI reflects the prevailing optimism on Wall Street about the application of generative AI and related technologies. This optimism has contributed to the significant gains in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes this year. According to a Reuters analysis, over a third of S&P 500 corporations discussed AI during their conference calls this month, compared to about a quarter in the first quarter. The terms “AI” or “artificial intelligence” were mentioned a total of 827 times on 76 calls, indicating an average of 3.7 mentions per call, more than double the previous quarter’s average.

While technology giants dominated the discussion of AI, other industries not typically associated with technology also highlighted the importance of AI in their operations. Moody’s Corp and S&P Global Inc both extensively discussed AI during their calls, focusing on integrating AI into risk assessment software. Other notable mentions of AI came from companies like Travelers Companies, Omnicom Group, Equifax, and Digital Realty Trust, showcasing its relevance across various sectors.

The increased emphasis on AI in Q2 earnings calls demonstrates the growing recognition of AI’s potential to offer new services and enhance efficiency in numerous industries.