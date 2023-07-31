The Impact of AI on Work: Training and Preparation for Employees

The release of ChatGPT in November has sparked excitement and concern about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform work. However, many organizations are struggling to adapt to this change. Employees are eager to stay ahead of the curve and reduce their workload but are waiting for clear guidelines and training from their employers.

A survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group Inc. reveals that over 85% of employees believe they will require training to address how AI will change their jobs. Surprisingly, less than 15% have received any training thus far. However, this is expected to change as some companies are embracing generative AI and developing company-wide training programs.

Consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, for example, plans to roll out mandatory training to its entire US workforce starting in August. The goal is to demystify AI technology and teach employees the basics, best practices, and ethical use. The training is divided into three tiers based on the level of understanding needed by each employee.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., another consulting company, offers voluntary formal training that employees can attend in their own time. They also have a retooled version of the training program with a stronger focus on generative AI for new hires.

Digital consultancy Publicis Sapient is taking a more targeted approach by requiring all employees to learn prompt engineering. This involves crafting precise questions to get the best answers from chatbots.

Other companies are adopting a learn-by-doing approach. Coursera Inc., for example, reimburses employees who upgrade to the enterprise version of ChatGPT. Employees are encouraged to experiment with the technology and share their knowledge through dedicated communication channels.

Organizational transformation cannot be solely bottom-up or top-down. Middle managers play a crucial role in teaching employees how to adapt to AI technology. Coursera is working on developing training programs to equip middle managers with the skills to guide their teams in the changing work environment.

In conclusion, companies are recognizing the need for AI training to prepare employees for the changing job landscape. Clear guidelines and training programs are being developed to help employees navigate the evolving technology and work practices.