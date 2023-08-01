Preparing Employees for the Impact of Artificial Intelligence

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to make headlines, employees are left wondering how it will affect their jobs and what steps they should take to prepare. A recent survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group Inc. found that over 85% of employees feel they will need training in order to adapt to the changes AI will bring. However, less than 15% have received any training thus far.

Some companies are taking proactive measures to address this issue. Consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is rolling out mandatory training to its entire US workforce, starting in August. The training program aims to demystify the technology and provide employees with a basic understanding of generative AI, including its workings, best practices, and ethical use.

PwC is dividing its workforce into three tiers based on the depth of knowledge required. The first tier includes mandatory training for all employees to familiarize them with AI basics. The second tier focuses on providing more technical training for software engineers to integrate AI into internal systems. The third tier targets senior leaders, equipping them with a thorough understanding of AI to assist clients with their business transformations.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. also offers training, although it is voluntary and conducted outside working hours. Employees are given the opportunity to attend virtual sessions on best practices in AI. Publicis Sapient, a digital consultancy, takes a targeted approach by requiring all employees to learn prompt engineering, which involves crafting precise questions to elicit the best responses from AI chatbots.

Other companies are encouraging employees to experiment and learn by doing. Online learning platform Coursera Inc. offered to reimburse employees who wanted to upgrade to the enterprise version of ChatGPT, an AI tool. Employees were encouraged to utilize the technology in their work and share their insights in dedicated channels and meetings.

While some companies are allowing employees to figure out AI on their own or relying on senior leaders, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda emphasizes the importance of middle managers in facilitating organizational transformation. Teaching middle managers how to guide their teams in adapting to new job requirements is seen as essential.

Preparing employees for the impact of AI is vital in ensuring a smooth transition into this new technological era. Companies are recognizing the need for training programs that cover not just the basics but also the technical aspects and ethical considerations of AI. By equipping employees with the necessary skills and knowledge, organizations can maximize the potential benefits of AI while mitigating any negative consequences.