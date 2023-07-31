Preparing Employees for the Impact of AI on Jobs

The release of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence technology, has sparked excitement and concerns about its potential to transform work. However, many companies are struggling to adapt to the changes and provide clear guidelines and training for their employees. A survey by Boston Consulting Group Inc. found that over 85% of employees believe they will need training to address how AI will change their jobs, but less than 15% have received any training so far.

Some companies are taking proactive steps to address this issue. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, for example, is rolling out mandatory training on generative AI to its entire US workforce starting in August. The training program is designed to demystify the technology and educate employees on its basics, best practices, and ethical considerations. The company is also dividing its employees into different layers based on their level of technical understanding and job requirements.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is offering voluntary training sessions to its employees, allowing them to learn about best practices in their own time. Publicis Sapient, a digital consultancy, is focusing on prompt engineering training for all its employees, which involves crafting precise questions to get the best responses from AI chatbots. Other companies, like Coursera Inc., are encouraging employees to experiment with AI technology and learn through hands-on experience.

While companies are taking different approaches to training their employees, it is clear that middle managers will play a crucial role in the process. They will need to be equipped with the skills to teach their direct reports how to adapt to the changing job landscape. Overall, organizations are recognizing the importance of preparing their workforce for the impact of AI and are implementing training programs to ensure employees are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge.