Unbabel’s Brain-to-Computer Interface: Exploring the Potential of EMG Technology

In a startup office in Lisbon, I had the opportunity to witness an extraordinary demonstration of a brain-to-computer interface developed by enterprise language translation services startup Unbabel. Unbabel, with $90 million in VC funding and annual revenues of about $50 million, had been exploring innovative ways to improve communication beyond traditional methods.

Unbabel’s journey began four years ago when it started experimenting with brain-to-communication interfaces. Led by Paulo Dimas, the company’s innovation team delved into the evolution of the human brain and proposed the concept of the “uber cortex,” an AI-powered system existing outside of one’s biological brain.

Initially, they considered Electroencephalogram (EEG) systems but found them too noisy and invasive. Instead, they turned to Electromyography (EMG), which measures muscle response. This led them to develop a non-invasive armband with EMG sensors, streamlining the process of capturing signals. They realized that EMG could serve as a gateway to direct brain interaction.

The team decided to combine EMG with Generative AI and developed a personalized Language Model (LLM). By measuring the user’s response to specific words, the system could create a set of signals that correlated to real words. These signals were then fed into the LLM to generate personalized responses.

During the demonstration, I asked Unbabel’s CEO Vasco Pedro what kind of coffee I had requested via a text message, and he received the words through an AI voice in his earbuds. He thought of words like “Black coffee,” and the LLM matched his physical response to the word, prompting him to confirm if I meant “Americano.” The answer was sent to me via a text message.

Pedro emphasized that the wearer has complete control over the output, as it records what they want to say rather than their subconscious thoughts. The possibilities for augmentation are significant, but there are still challenges to overcome.

Unbabel’s brain-to-computer interface, named Halo, utilizes an “E-Skin” EMG interface embedded in a flexible sleeve. The device is currently in a prototype stage but could potentially be miniaturized in the future. An accompanying app connects to a central hub, allowing communication with the LLM and facilitating the reception of messages.

Unbabel compares its approach to using regular cameras for driverless car technology, gathering large amounts of data and leveraging generative AI to accelerate the progress of brain-to-computer interfaces.

While EMG technology has been previously employed for computer control and response generation, Unbabel’s exploration of EMG and Generative AI opens up new possibilities for seamless and intuitive communication.