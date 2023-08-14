The Case Against AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Artificial intelligence (AI) development is being driven by a small number of influential tech giants who are pushing the technology onto an unprepared general public, according to Judy Estrin, an experienced tech entrepreneur. Estrin argues that this approach is resulting in “authoritarian intelligence” rather than true artificial intelligence. She raises concerns about the power and ambition of these tech leaders in controlling society, and asserts that AI is leaning towards “performative AI” rather than deep creativity and empathy.

Estrin criticizes the way in which Big Tech creates a sense of inevitability around new technologies, leading the public to unquestioningly accept them regardless of the risks. She describes how Silicon Valley amplifies this authoritarian technique through a bottom-up culture of inevitability, using language and values that co-opt common ideals. The promise of short-term efficiency and convenience entices people, and any resistance is dismissed as ignorance or a threat to global competition.

She highlights the harmful consequences that arose from blindly accepting social media, smartphones, and cloud computing without questioning their impact. These technologies led to polarization, toxic conversations, and societal disruption, with Big Tech benefiting the most. Estrin emphasizes that human well-being and dignity should be prioritized over innovation.

In order to prevent the popularization of harmful technologies, Estrin suggests questioning the tools and the individuals shaping them. She calls for leaders in all fields to slow down the frenzy surrounding AI and hold tech companies accountable for their actions. She believes that meaningful change requires effort beyond complaining on social media platforms created and controlled by the tech industry.

Although the future of AI is still undetermined, Estrin warns that the tech industry has the energy, resources, and dedication to promote harmful technologies regardless of the consequences. She urges creative individuals to actively challenge tech companies and push for accountability. Meaningful change can only be achieved by questioning and scrutinizing the development and impact of AI.