The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Workers, Employers, and Consumers

In an upcoming virtual event on September 7, Alex Colvin, Dean of the School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) at Cornell University, and Nickle LaMoreaux, IBM Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, will examine the implications of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution on the future of workers, employers, and consumers.

Alex Colvin, an expert in employment dispute resolution, will discuss the influence of AI on procedures in nonunion workplaces and the legal environment’s impact on organizations. While Nickle LaMoreaux, who leads IBM’s global HR team, will shed light on how AI is enhancing productivity and cost savings within IBM, as well as the convergence of consumer-grade experiences.

The introduction of new AI technologies, such as the controversial ChatGPT, has sparked debates among professors and students at Cornell. While some professors express concerns about the potential spread of misinformation through chatbots, students share their excitement and concerns about the program.

The ILR event aims to delve into the broader implications of AI and how it has shaped IBM’s approach to HR. Topics to be covered include IBM’s investment in AI within HR, the business value created by AI technologies through data-driven culture, and the utilization of AI for IBM’s specific business needs.

Additionally, the event will address the research conducted by ILR professors on AI and the future of work, including the increased emphasis on data science. The discussion will also explore how IBM’s focus on data science has enriched the ILR undergraduate curriculum.

Overall, this event provides an opportunity to gain insights into the potential benefits and challenges of AI in the workplace, as well as its impact on organizations and individuals. It serves as a platform for experts to come together and discuss the transformative power of AI in the world of work.

