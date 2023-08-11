Columbus Ranked 18th for Potential Job Loss from AI

A recent report from the Chamber of Commerce has analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the metro areas most at risk of job loss due to AI. In this ranking, Columbus is placed 18th out of the top 50 metro areas.

The report identifies the top 10 most at-risk jobs based on a study by the World Economic Forum. It highlights that administrative roles such as record-keeping and cashiers, as well as accounting, bookkeeping, factory, and traditional security roles, face the greatest potential job losses due to AI.

President of Columbus Futurists, David Staley, has expressed concern about the impact of AI on the job market. He explains that while the focus used to be on automation in industries, now even clerical and accounting jobs are threatened by AI. Staley believes this is why Columbus is particularly vulnerable to the next wave of AI advancements.

Ohio State University pre-engineering student, Asher Wolford, acknowledges the growing concern about the future of jobs in the face of AI. He mentions researching the topic frequently to ensure that his investment in education will lead to useful employment opportunities.

However, it is important to note that while some jobs may be lost, new opportunities will also arise. Franklin University Computer Science Professor, Chunbo Chu, encourages individuals to embrace the advancements brought by AI and see it as part of the progression of human history. He points out that similar fears of job loss arose during the transition from horse carriages to automobiles and from manual labor to automated manufacturing.

Chu also highlights that although AI is currently a hot topic, it has been around for many decades. The recent release of Chat GPT has brought AI back into the public discourse, but its potential impact on jobs has been a long-standing concern.

Overall, the report sheds light on the potential job loss from AI in Columbus and emphasizes the need to adapt and embrace the changes brought by these technologies.