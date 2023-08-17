How Universities are Addressing the Use of ChatGPT in Education

College students have found a valuable resource in ChatGPT, as it assists them with various academic tasks such as writing assignments, generating ideas, and understanding complex concepts. However, universities are concerned about the potential increase in plagiarism due to this tool and are exploring ways to prevent it.

Chris Hakala, a psychology professor at Springfield College, highlights the need to create assignments that make it easier for students to complete the task rather than resorting to cheating. He encourages faculty members to be aware of this possibility and suggests running prompts through ChatGPT to understand its output.

Mohid Iyyer, a professor at UMass Amherst, has been incorporating ChatGPT into his natural language processing course since before it gained popularity. While the tool has been helpful, Iyyer points out that it struggles to generate answers for multi-step assignments. He suggests incorporating handwritten assignments or requiring students to document their interactions with ChatGPT to ensure accountability and accuracy.

There are concerns about the accuracy of information generated by ChatGPT, as it may not always be verified or validated by experts in the field. It is crucial for users to fact-check the information just as they would on the internet. Stan Prager of Go Geeks emphasizes the importance of comparing sources and conducting thorough research.

The challenge for universities lies in detecting whether a student has used ChatGPT for their work. Due to the difficulty in identifying usage, it becomes challenging to enforce policies against it. Universities are working on guidelines to educate students on how to ethically and responsibly utilize AI tools like ChatGPT.

UMass Amherst encourages faculty members to clarify their stance on AI usage in their classrooms, whether it is prohibited, allowed with attribution, or encouraged for specific tasks. American International College aims to educate students on the benefits and limitations of ChatGPT and ensure its ethical use. Smith College incorporates AI into their plagiarism policies, requiring original work from students with proper citations.

While some may compare the integration of ChatGPT into education to the introduction of calculators, which were initially met with skepticism, both Hakala and Iyyer see it as a transitional period. They believe that with time, faculty members will need to adapt their teaching methods to incorporate AI tools effectively.

It is clear that ChatGPT and similar AI technologies are here to stay. As they become more prevalent, the focus shifts towards learning how to adapt and utilize them appropriately in educational settings.