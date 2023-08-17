College of Charleston Implements AI-Powered Chatbot to Assist Students

The College of Charleston is leveraging artificial intelligence technology, known as AI, to provide students with support and assistance through a 24/7 chatbot service. Beginning on August 29, all students will receive a text message introducing them to “Clyde the Chatbot,” along with an explanation of how the chatbot can help them. Chris Korey, the Associate Provost for Student Success, reveals that the idea to utilize AI in this manner was discovered at a student success conference. He hopes that students will recognize the college’s enthusiasm in meeting them where they are by utilizing this technology.

AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in everyday life, and students are accustomed to utilizing technology for learning. The AI chatbot, available around the clock, enables students to ask questions at any time and receive guidance. Korey emphasizes that it can direct them to relevant services, allowing them to address inquiries that may not be commonly addressed via phone or email. Moreover, the chatbot’s responses will adapt and become more tailored to individual students as the school year progresses. Students who opt for check-ins from the chatbot will also receive proactive messages from Clyde to determine if they require any assistance.

As the AI conversations continue, the college can monitor the needs of students and intervene promptly if necessary. Although the chatbot operates through AI, a team of real individuals stores and monitors responses, and they may even directly message the student for more personalized communication. Korey provides an example, stating that if a student expresses concerns about college affordability within the first few weeks, the team can offer support based on their interactions with Clyde, rather than waiting until the end of the semester when the issue might worsen.

Korey emphasizes that AI is a significant part of the future and should be integrated into education thoughtfully. The college is currently discussing how to incorporate AI within classrooms to educate students on its uses and ethical application. By engaging with students in this manner, the goal is to equip them with skills to effectively utilize AI in their future careers and to improve business processes on campus.

The chatbot, Clyde, is powered by EdSights, a company that serves over 100 universities nationwide with diverse applications of AI technology.